Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$12.17 and last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 206832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.82.

Specifically, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,510,695.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

About Martinrea International

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.78. The firm has a market cap of C$989.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

