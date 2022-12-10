MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $463.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.28. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 68.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $217.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

