Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Head to Head Contrast

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Cian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Cian.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -36.41% -12.60% -7.60% Cian -11.11% -21.30% -15.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Cian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.7% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Cian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 0.56 -$44.96 million N/A N/A Cian $81.20 million 2.93 -$38.50 million ($0.22) -15.45

Cian has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Cian on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

About Cian

(Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.