Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Purchases $400,584.30 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 577.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 230.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also

