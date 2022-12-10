MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $48.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,060,000 after purchasing an additional 161,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,870,000 after purchasing an additional 173,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,311 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

