MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $48.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
MaxLinear Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Trading of MaxLinear
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxLinear (MXL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.