McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 24,560 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $51,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $272.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

