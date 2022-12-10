McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 24,560 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $51,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $272.04 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.84. The stock has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.