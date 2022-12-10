MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 390,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,968,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,345,000 after acquiring an additional 111,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

MELI opened at $896.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.94 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,365.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $898.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $844.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

