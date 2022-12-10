MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 184.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.8% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 143,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,470,000 after acquiring an additional 52,010 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $896.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,365.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $898.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $844.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.94 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.