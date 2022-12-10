Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mesoblast in a report released on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mesoblast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesoblast’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MESO opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.14. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

