Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $43.00.
About Mexco Energy
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mexco Energy (MXC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.