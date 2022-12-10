Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after buying an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,584,000 after buying an additional 1,138,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,066,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP opened at $75.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

