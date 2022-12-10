Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.48 Per Share (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.36. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MAA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $161.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

