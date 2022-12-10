Millennium Management LLC Buys 655,225 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,225 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $39,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,400 shares of company stock worth $1,245,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

