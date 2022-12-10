Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,822 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $42,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

