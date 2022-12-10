Millennium Management LLC Has $42.11 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 466.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,735 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Globe Life worth $42,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.38.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $116.52 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $122.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,404. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

