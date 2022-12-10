Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 672,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $42,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 43.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

