Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.93.
Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ MRTX opened at $41.75 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $154.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
