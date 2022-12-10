Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $121.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.93.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRTX opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.17.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

