Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.15 ($0.09). Approximately 73,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 385,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.35 ($0.09).

The firm has a market cap of £19.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts advertising imagery, such as products, signage formats, or videos into pre-existing video content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India.

