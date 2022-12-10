Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 201.75 ($2.46).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 213 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.45) to GBX 169 ($2.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 137.20 ($1.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £819.61 million and a PE ratio of 473.10. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 268.37 ($3.27). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

