Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MBPFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Mitchells & Butlers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBPFF opened at $1.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $1.98.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

