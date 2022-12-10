Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,926,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,108 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $15,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

MUFG opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.