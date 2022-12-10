Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading Down 3.3%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18). 28,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 452,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.18).

Mkango Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £31.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.