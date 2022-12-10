Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $103,328,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at $230,310,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at $230,310,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,297,209 shares in the company, valued at $395,487,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,899 shares of company stock worth $78,214,086. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $177.35 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $321.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

