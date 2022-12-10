Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Trading Down 1.9%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.67 and last traded at $70.70. Approximately 347 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

Molson Coors Brewing Stock Up 3.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

