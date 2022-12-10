Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Prasad Gundumogula Buys 2,000 Shares

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $15,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,365,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,032,421.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 2,700 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $22,302.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 2,200 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $16,676.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 7,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Prasad Gundumogula bought 15,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $129,300.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 9,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $81,720.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 11,200 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $132,608.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 256 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $3,345.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MOND opened at $8.02 on Friday. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47.

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mondee in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOND. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

