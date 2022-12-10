MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $337.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.95.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $570.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.99. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

