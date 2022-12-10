MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MongoDB traded as high as $192.00 and last traded at $191.91. Approximately 91,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,028,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.30.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MDB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,791,777.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MongoDB Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $28,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $480,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 18.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.99.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

