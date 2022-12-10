MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has $215.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MongoDB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $368.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.00.
MongoDB Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $570.58. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 18.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.