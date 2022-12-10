Morgan Stanley Raises Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 210

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.57.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SDVKY opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Sandvik AB (publ) Announces Dividend

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Sandvik AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,066,000 after purchasing an additional 124,689 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.