Morses Club (LON:MCL) Trading 2.1% Higher

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.42 ($0.03). 25,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 677,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.37 ($0.03).

Morses Club Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,077 self-employed agents.

