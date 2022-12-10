Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 639.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975,097 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $41,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $42.39 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $843,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 739,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,704,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.