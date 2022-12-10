MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in MSCI were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.56.

MSCI stock opened at $492.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.91 and a 200-day moving average of $452.12. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $634.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

