Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.43. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,993.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at $33,578,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,095. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

