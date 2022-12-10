Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $34.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.77 million, a P/E ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,641,087.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at $148,641,087.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676 over the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

