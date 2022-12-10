National Bank Financial Cuts AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Price Target to C$0.55

AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AbraSilver Resource Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ABBRF stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30. AbraSilver Resource has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.42.

Get AbraSilver Resource alerts:

About AbraSilver Resource

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as a precious metals exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Diablillos property that covers an area of approximately 79 square kilometers located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas property covering an area of 6,300 ha in Chubut Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for AbraSilver Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbraSilver Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.