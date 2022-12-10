Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of HACK stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $62.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.