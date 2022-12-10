NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $39,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 8.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,291,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,239,000 after purchasing an additional 176,654 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 649,499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,091,000.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 500.03%.
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
