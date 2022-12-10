New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells $1,609,500.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,541,400.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,793,700.00.

New Relic stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of New Relic to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,324,000. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 504,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,972,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

