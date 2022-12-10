New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells $1,609,500.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,541,400.00.
- On Thursday, October 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,793,700.00.
New Relic Price Performance
New Relic stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,324,000. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 504,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,972,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
