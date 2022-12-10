NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives $6.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGM. Cowen decreased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $412.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 264.09%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 35,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $179,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 375,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 35,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $179,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 375,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 51,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,468.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,046 shares in the company, valued at $242,468.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 318,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,485 over the last ninety days. 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.