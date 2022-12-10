Nick Wiles Purchases 20,000 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Nick Wiles bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £100,800 ($122,911.84).

PayPoint Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PayPoint stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 558.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 581.89. The firm has a market cap of £351.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.77. PayPoint plc has a 1 year low of GBX 490 ($5.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 700 ($8.54).

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPoint Company Profile

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.58) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

