Nigel S. Terrington Acquires 44,084 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 44,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 490 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £216,011.60 ($263,396.66).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON PAG opened at GBX 510.50 ($6.22) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 364.60 ($4.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 619 ($7.55). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 437.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 482.03. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.49.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Paragon Banking Group

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

See Also

