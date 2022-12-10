Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Insider Carey Mendes Sells 4,176 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) insider Carey Mendes sold 4,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $10,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,882 shares in the company, valued at $891,240.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nikola Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $12.14.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Nikola
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikola (NKLA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.