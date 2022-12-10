Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Insider Carey Mendes Sells 4,176 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) insider Carey Mendes sold 4,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $10,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,882 shares in the company, valued at $891,240.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nikola Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKLA. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.