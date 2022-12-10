Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) PT Raised to $60.00

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Northeast Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

NBN stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $382.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Northeast Bank by 141.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Northeast Bank by 1,678.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Northeast Bank by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northeast Bank in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

