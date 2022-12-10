Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.4 %

NCLH opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $542,174.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,709 shares of company stock worth $3,780,342. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

