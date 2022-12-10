Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.07 Million in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,958 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.97.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

