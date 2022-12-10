OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS opened at $10.61 on Thursday. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $142.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

