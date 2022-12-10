Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $11.90 Per Share

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $11.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.00. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $11.92 per share.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.94.

Shares of ODFL opened at $292.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.32 and its 200-day moving average is $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $362.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

