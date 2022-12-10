Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Invitation Homes in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Invitation Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INVH. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

